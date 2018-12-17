Kenny “Dope” GonzalezBorn 6 July 1970
Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez
1970-07-06
Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny "Dope" Gonzalez (born July 5, 1970) - also sometimes known as K-Dope - is an American record producer and disc jockey. He is one half of the classic house music Masters at Work musical production team with Little Louie Vega; and also released the hit "The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall into My Mind)" as The Bucketheads.
