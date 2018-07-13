Paolo ConteBorn 6 January 1937
Paolo Conte
Paolo Conte Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Conte (born January 6, 1937) is an Italian singer, pianist, composer, and lawyer notable for his grainy, resonant voice. His compositions are evocative of Italian and Mediterranean sounds, as well as of jazz music and South American atmospheres.
Paolo Conte Tracks
Snob
Paolo Conte
Via Con Me
Paolo Conte
Elisir
Paolo Conte
Azzuro
Paolo Conte
Glamour
Paolo Conte
Happy Feet
Paolo Conte
Jeeves
Paolo Conte
Max
Paolo Conte
Danza della vanità
Paolo Conte
Los Amantes del Mambo
Paolo Conte
Sparring Partner
Paolo Conte
Il Quadrato E Il Cerchio
Paolo Conte
Via con me (It's Wonderful)
Paolo Conte
Clown
Paolo Conte
L'Orchestrina
Paolo Conte
Tra le tue braccia
Paolo Conte
Sotto la Luna Bruna
Paolo Conte
Elegia
Paolo Conte
