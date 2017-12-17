Mack Wilberg (born February 20, 1955 in Price, Utah) is a composer, arranger, conductor, choral clinician and the current music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He was the associate director of the choir and music director of the Temple Square Chorale for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) from May 1999 until his appointment as director on March 28, 2008.