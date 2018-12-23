Per NørgårdBorn 13 July 1932
Per Nørgård
1932-07-13
Per Nørgård Biography (Wikipedia)
Per Nørgård (pronounced; born 13 July 1932) is a Danish composer.
Wie ein Kind: "Wiegen Lied"; "Fruhlings-Lied"; "Trauermarsch"
Per Nørgård
Wie ein Kind: "Wiegen Lied"; "Fruhlings-Lied"; "Trauermarsch"
Wie ein Kind: "Wiegen Lied"; "Fruhlings-Lied"; "Trauermarsch"
Iris
Per Nørgård
Iris
Iris
Trio No.2, 'Spell'
Per Nørgård
Trio No.2, 'Spell'
Trio No.2, 'Spell'
Pastorale for string trio
Per Nørgård
Pastorale for string trio
Pastorale for string trio
Symphony no 3
Per Nørgård
Symphony no 3
Symphony no 3
Symphony No 3
Per Nørgård
Symphony No 3
Symphony No 3
Per Nørgård - Symphony Number 3
Per Nørgård
Per Nørgård - Symphony Number 3
Per Nørgård - Symphony Number 3
String Quartet no.1 ('Quartetto Breve')
Per Nørgård
String Quartet no.1 ('Quartetto Breve')
String Quartet no.1 ('Quartetto Breve')
Voyage into the Golden Screen: 2nd Movement
Per Nørgård
Voyage into the Golden Screen: 2nd Movement
Voyage into the Golden Screen: 2nd Movement
Between (Cello Concerto No 1)
Per Nørgård
Between (Cello Concerto No 1)
Between (Cello Concerto No 1)
Pastorale
Per Nørgård
Pastorale
Pastorale
Quartetto Breve (String quartet no.1)
Per Nørgård
Quartetto Breve (String quartet no.1)
Quartetto Breve (String quartet no.1)
Fire over water for percussion
Per Nørgård
Fire over water for percussion
Fire over water for percussion
Drømmesange (Dream Songs)
The Norwegian Soloists Choir, Oslo Sinfonietta, Grete Pedersen & Per Nørgård
Drømmesange (Dream Songs)
Drømmesange (Dream Songs)
Wie in Kind; Frühlingslied
Per Nørgård
Wie in Kind; Frühlingslied
Wie in Kind; Frühlingslied
Wie ein Kind
Per Nørgård
Wie ein Kind
Wie ein Kind
Sinfonia austera (Symphony no.1) Op.13
Per Nørgård
Sinfonia austera (Symphony no.1) Op.13
Sinfonia austera (Symphony no.1) Op.13
Wie ein Kind
BBC Singers & Per Nørgård
Wie ein Kind
Wie ein Kind
Wie ein Kind for chorus
Per Nørgård
Wie ein Kind for chorus
Wie ein Kind for chorus
Symphony No 2
Per Nørgård
Symphony No 2
Symphony No 2
Pastoral
Per Nørgård
Pastoral
Pastoral
Gaudet mater
Per Nørgård
Gaudet mater
Gaudet mater
Wie Ein Kind / Som et Barn / Like a Child Lullaby
Per Nørgård
Wie Ein Kind / Som et Barn / Like a Child Lullaby
Wie Ein Kind / Som et Barn / Like a Child Lullaby
