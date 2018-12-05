PugwashIrish pop band
Pugwash
Pugwash Biography (Wikipedia)
Pugwash is an Irish pop band fronted by Drimnagh-born musician Thomas Walsh. Pugwash has released six albums since its debut LP Almond Tea in 1999. Influences on the band's sound are regularly cited as including XTC, Electric Light Orchestra and Jeff Lynne, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Honeybus and The Beatles, though Walsh dismisses the Beatles comparisons as "lazy".
Pugwash Tracks
Sunshine Tune
Better Than Nothing At All
Answers On A Postcard
Anchor
Perfect Summer
Without You
Everyone Knows That You're Mine
Why Do I
Such A Shame
What Are You Like
Apples
Monorail
It's Nice To Be Nice
The Finer Things
Fall Down
Darkness Makes Us Blind
Kicking And Screaming
