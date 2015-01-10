Ages and AgesFormed 2009
Ages and Ages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2vlk.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7772cb15-5519-4d9a-8df2-a89d3a7d9dfd
Ages and Ages Biography (Wikipedia)
Ages and Ages is an American rock band from Portland, Oregon which has been receiving positive critical attention because of their upbeat "raw choral pop" sound. Every member of the band sings accompanied by handclaps, shakers and noise-makers. They are a secular band with a big tent revival sound. The group was voted as a top Portland band by Willamette Week. In 2011, they signed a record deal with Partisan Records and have since undertaken several national US tours. In 2013 the band changed their name from AgesandAges to Ages and Ages. The rechristened band played their first European dates in the winter of 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ages and Ages Tracks
Sort by
Divisionary (Do the Right Thing)
Ages and Ages
Divisionary (Do the Right Thing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vlk.jpglink
Divisionary (Do the Right Thing)
Last played on
Navy Parade
Ages and Ages
Navy Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vlk.jpglink
Navy Parade
Last played on
Ages and Ages Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist