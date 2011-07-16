Technohead
Technohead Biography (Wikipedia)
Greater Than One is an English electronic music band, founded by husband and wife Michael Wells and Lee Newman in 1985. They released many albums under this name, and also under the names Tricky Disco, GTO, John + Julie, Church of Extacy, Signs of Chaos, T.D.5, Salami Brothers, Killout Squad, Technohead and L.E.D.. Only a few of their singles were commercially successful. Since Newman’s death on 4 August 1995 from cancer, Wells continues to release music under some of these names, and also as The Man and S.O.L.O.
Technohead Tracks
I Wanna Be A Hippy
I Wanna Be A Hippy
I Wanna Be A Hippy
Happy Birthday (Scott Brown Remix)
Happy Birthday (Scott Brown Remix)
Happy Birthday (Scott Brown Remix)
I Wanna Be A Hippy (Styles & Re-con Rehash)
I Wanna Be A Hippy (Styles & Re-con Rehash)
I Wanna Be A Hippy (Styles & Re-con Rehash)
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
