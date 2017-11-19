Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, originally called "The Philadelphia Renaissance Wind Band", is a Philadelphia-based early music ensemble. The group was founded in 1980, and performs music of the late Medieval and Renaissance periods on a variety of early wind instruments, augmented by percussion and strings.

Piffaro generally performs a concert series of four to five concerts a year in Philadelphia, in addition to touring throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and elsewhere. They regularly perform onstage with the Washington Christmas Revels. The ensemble also has extensive recordings with Deutsche Grammophon, Dorian Recordings, Newport Classic, Navona Records, and under their own label. The group's current musical directors are Joan Kimball and Robert Wiemken.

Regular members are Joan Kimball, Robert Wiemken, Grant Herreid, Greg Ingles, Christa Patton, and Priscilla Smith Herreid; Tom Zajac was a regular member until his death in August 2015.