The Oslo Sinfonietta is a Norwegian contemporary classical orchestra. It was founded by composer Asbjørn Schaatun in 1986. The current director and chief conductor is Christian Eggen.

The Oslo Sinfonietta grew out of contemporary music circles at the Norwegian Academy of Music. Since 1993 it has been organised as a pool of musicians comprising approximately 40 performers from the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet Orchestra, the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and the freelance milieu. This open concept allows for a variety of instrumental combinations and choice of repertoire. Oslo Sinfonietta is meant as a forum for innovative music, showcases important works composed during this century and has commissioned and premièred a number of new works by both Norwegian and foreign composers.

It is one of the founders of the ULTIMA Oslo Contemporary Music Festival.

In 1999, the orchestra won the Spellemannprisen award for the album "Boyl" with music by Rolf Wallin.