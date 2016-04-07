Ben Esser, known mononymously as Esser, is an English singer, songwriter and producer. He is from Chelmsford, Essex and was formerly a drummer for the band Ladyfuzz. Ben attended Great Baddow High School and staying true to his roots, some students at the time of release were included, in uniform, in the video of his single Headlock

His debut album, Braveface, was released in the UK in May 2009 via Transgressive Records; Esser promoted the record as a support act for the Kaiser Chiefs' UK arena tour and also on his own tour, joined by a live band that included his brother. He released an EP, Enmity, in 2012, taking influence from Krautrock groups such as Cluster and Harmonia.