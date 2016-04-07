Esser
Esser Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Esser, known mononymously as Esser, is an English singer, songwriter and producer. He is from Chelmsford, Essex and was formerly a drummer for the band Ladyfuzz. Ben attended Great Baddow High School and staying true to his roots, some students at the time of release were included, in uniform, in the video of his single Headlock
His debut album, Braveface, was released in the UK in May 2009 via Transgressive Records; Esser promoted the record as a support act for the Kaiser Chiefs' UK arena tour and also on his own tour, joined by a live band that included his brother. He released an EP, Enmity, in 2012, taking influence from Krautrock groups such as Cluster and Harmonia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Esser Tracks
Us & I (feat. Esser)
The Shoes
Us & I (feat. Esser)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Us & I (feat. Esser)
Last played on
Emnity
Esser
Emnity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Emnity
Vultures
Esser
Vultures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Vultures
Throwing Stones
Esser
Throwing Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Throwing Stones
Enmity
Esser
Enmity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Enmity
Last played on
Headlock
Esser
Headlock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Headlock
Last played on
Headlock (Midnight Conspiracy Dubstep Remix)
Esser
Headlock (Midnight Conspiracy Dubstep Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Work it Out
Esser
Work it Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmmy.jpglink
Work it Out
Last played on
