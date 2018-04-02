American Spring
American Spring
American Spring Biography (Wikipedia)
American Spring (known as Spring from 1971 to 1972) were a pop music duo formed in Los Angeles, composed of sisters Diane Rovell and Marilyn Wilson, who had earlier been members of girl group the Honeys. As with the Honeys, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys (Marilyn's then-husband) played an integral role with American Spring, producing some of their recorded material.
American Spring Tracks
Forever
American Spring
Forever
Forever
Fallin' In Love
American Spring
Fallin' In Love
Fallin' In Love
Sweet Mountain
American Spring
Sweet Mountain
Sweet Mountain
Good Time
American Spring
Good Time
Good Time
