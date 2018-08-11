Elvis CrespoBorn 30 July 1971
Elvis Crespo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/776b2c10-31fe-4c4b-9982-f408279b80a9
Elvis Crespo Biography (Wikipedia)
Elvis Crespo Díaz (born July 30, 1971 in New York City) is an American-born Puerto Rican Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning merengue singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elvis Crespo Tracks
Sort by
Azukita (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Steve Aoki
Azukita (feat. Elvis Crespo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Azukita (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Last played on
Suavemente (Onderkoffer Remix)
Elvis Crespo
Suavemente (Onderkoffer Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suavemente (Onderkoffer Remix)
Last played on
Bailar (BeatBreaker vs. DJ Smerk Tremors Bootleg) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Deorro
Bailar (BeatBreaker vs. DJ Smerk Tremors Bootleg) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bailar (BeatBreaker vs. DJ Smerk Tremors Bootleg) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Last played on
Suavemente (Hoodie Bootleg)
Elvis Crespo
Suavemente (Hoodie Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suavemente (Hoodie Bootleg)
Last played on
Bailar (feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo)
Deorro
Bailar (feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f8rg2.jpglink
Bailar (feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo)
Last played on
Bailar (Pitbull Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo & Pitbull)
Deorro
Bailar (Pitbull Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo & Pitbull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4dj.jpglink
Bailar (Pitbull Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo & Pitbull)
Last played on
Bailar (NAMTO Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Deorro
Bailar (NAMTO Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bailar (NAMTO Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
Elvis Crespo
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones VIP Remix)
Elvis Crespo
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones VIP Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suavemente
Elvis Crespo
Suavemente
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suavemente
Last played on
Playlists featuring Elvis Crespo
Elvis Crespo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist