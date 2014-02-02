Johnny Brandon (16 July 1925 – 26 July 2017) was an English singer and songwriter, popular during the 1950s, who recorded for a number of labels. His perennial backing group was known as The Phantoms. His early hits included "Tomorrow" and "Don't Worry". He also recorded versions of "Slow Poke" (re-titled as "Slow Coach") and "Painting the Clouds with Sunshine".

Brandon later composed several Off-Broadway musicals, including Cindy (1964) and Billy Noname (1970). In 1979, he was jointly nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score for his work on Eubie!. Brandon is also known for his involvement in the musicals Ain't Doin' Nothin' But Singin' My Song (1982) and Oh, Diahne! (1997).

He released his first solo album, Then and Now, in 2005. Brandon died in July 2017 at the age of 92.