The Delmore BrothersFormed 1926. Disbanded 1952
The Delmore Brothers
1926
The Delmore Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Alton Delmore (December 25, 1908 – June 8, 1964) and Rabon Delmore (December 3, 1916 – December 4, 1952), billed as The Delmore Brothers, were country music pioneer singer-songwriters and musicians who were stars of the Grand Ole Opry in the 1930s. The Delmore Brothers, together with other brother duos such as the Louvin Brothers, the Blue Sky Boys, the Monroe Brothers (Birch Monroe, Charlie Monroe and Bill Monroe), the McGee Brothers, and The Stanley Brothers, had a profound impact on the history of country music and American popular music.
The Delmore Brothers Tracks
Dis Train Am Bound For Glory
Dis Train Am Bound For Glory
Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains
The Wrath Of God
The Wrath Of God
Blues Stay Away From Me
Blues Stay Away From Me
Freight Train Boogie
Freight Train Boogie
Blow Yo' Whistle, Freight Train
Blow Yo' Whistle, Freight Train
Hillbilly Boogie
Hillbilly Boogie
Nashville Blues
Nashville Blues
Red River Valley
Red River Valley
I'm Lonesome without You
I'm Lonesome without You
