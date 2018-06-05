Tymon DoggBorn 1950
Tymon Dogg
1950
Tymon Dogg Biography (Wikipedia)
Tymon Dogg (born Stephen John Murray) is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Dogg's career started early with shows at the Cavern and Peppermint Lounge in Liverpool when he was 15. As well as pursuing a solo career, he collaborated with many bands and musicians including The Clash, and was a member of Joe Strummer's last band, The Mescaleros.
Tymon Dogg Tracks
Johnny Appleseed
Johnny Appleseed
Johnny Appleseed
Johnny Is a Wanderer
Tymon Dogg
Johnny Is a Wanderer
Johnny Is a Wanderer
