Frida BoccaraBorn 29 October 1940. Died 1 August 1996
1940-10-29
Danielle Frida Hélène Boccara (29 October 1940 – 1 August 1996) was a French singer of Italian descent and born in Casablanca, who performed and recorded in a number of languages, including French, Spanish, English, Italian, German, Dutch and Russian.
Un Jour Un Enfant
