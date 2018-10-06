John StewartSinger-songwriter (Kingston Trio). Born 5 September 1939. Died 19 January 2008
John Stewart
1939-09-05
John Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
John Coburn Stewart (September 5, 1939 – January 19, 2008) was an American songwriter and singer. He is known for his contributions to the American folk music movement of the 1960s while with the Kingston Trio (1961–1967) and as a popular music songwriter of the Monkees' No. 1 hit "Daydream Believer" and his own No. 5 hit "Gold" during a solo career spanning 40 years that included almost four dozen albums and more than 600 recorded songs.
John Stewart Tracks
Gold
John Stewart
Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Last played on
July You're A Woman
John Stewart
July You're A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
July You're A Woman
Last played on
Lost Her In The Sun
John Stewart
Lost Her In The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Her In The Sun
Last played on
Somewhere Down The Line
John Stewart
Somewhere Down The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Down The Line
Last played on
Hand Your Heart To The Wind
John Stewart
Hand Your Heart To The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Your Heart To The Wind
Last played on
Armstrong
John Stewart
Armstrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armstrong
Last played on
The Last Hurrah
John Stewart
The Last Hurrah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Hurrah
Last played on
Daydream Believer
John Stewart
Daydream Believer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daydream Believer
Last played on
Boston Lady
John Stewart
Boston Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boston Lady
Last played on
Rock it in My Own Sweet Time
John Stewart
Rock it in My Own Sweet Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock it in My Own Sweet Time
Last played on
Willard
John Stewart
Willard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willard
Last played on
Mother Country
John Stewart
Mother Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Country
Last played on
The Day the River Sang
John Stewart
The Day the River Sang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day the River Sang
Last played on
California Bloodlines
John Stewart
California Bloodlines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Bloodlines
Last played on
Anna On a Memory
John Stewart
Anna On a Memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anna On a Memory
Last played on
Fire in the Wind
John Stewart
Fire in the Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire in the Wind
Last played on
