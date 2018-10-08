The Open Mind68-73 UK psychedelic rock band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1973
The Open Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/775ad523-d41c-4a41-a560-cb1b75143584
The Open Mind Biography (Wikipedia)
The Open Mind was an English psychedelic rock band formed in London, and active in the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Open Mind Tracks
Sort by
Magic Potion
The Open Mind
Magic Potion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Potion
Last played on
Cast A Spell
The Open Mind
Cast A Spell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cast A Spell
Last played on
Falling Again
The Open Mind
Falling Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Again
Last played on
Free As The Breeze
The Open Mind
Free As The Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free As The Breeze
Last played on
The Open Mind Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist