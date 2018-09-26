William KrollBorn 1901. Died 1980
William Kroll
1901
William Kroll Biography (Wikipedia)
William Kroll (30 January 1901 – 10 March 1980) was an American violinist and composer. His most famous composition is Banjo and Fiddle for violin and piano.
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Last played on
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Last played on
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Last played on
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Last played on
Banjo and fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and fiddle
Banjo and fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Nigel Kennedy
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Last played on
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Banjo and Fiddle
Banjo and Fiddle
Last played on
