Patric La FunkBorn 22 November 1982
Patric La Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7759dc73-860e-470e-9107-432427af97a3
Patric La Funk Tracks
Sort by
Take Me Home (Extended Mix)
Fedde Le Grand
Take Me Home (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52f.jpglink
Take Me Home (Extended Mix)
Last played on
Patric La Funk Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist