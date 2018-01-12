Chavela VargasBorn 17 April 1919. Died 5 August 2012
Chavela Vargas Biography (Wikipedia)
Isabel Vargas Lizano (17 April 1919 – 5 August 2012), better known as Chavela Vargas, was a Costa Rican-born Mexican singer. She was especially known for her rendition of Mexican rancheras, but she is also recognized for her contribution to other genres of popular Latin American music. She has been an influential interpreter in the Americas and Europe, muse to figures such as Pedro Almodóvar, hailed for her haunting performances, and called "la voz áspera de la ternura", the rough voice of tenderness. The Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, presented her with a Latin GRAMMY Statuette in 2007 after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of that organization.
Chavela Vargas Tracks
La Llorona
Soledad (Gacela III, Del Amor Desesperado)
Tu me acostumbraste (feat. Gustavo Santaolalla & Chavela Vargas)
Frank Domínguez
Paloma Negra
Macorina
