Peter AbelardBorn 1079. Died 14 April 1142
Peter Abelard
1079
Peter Abelard Biography
Peter Abelard (Latin: Petrus Abaelardus or Abailardus; French: Pierre Abélard,; 1079 – 21 April 1142) was a medieval French scholastic philosopher, theologian, and preeminent logician. His love for, and affair with, Héloïse d'Argenteuil has become legendary. The Chambers Biographical Dictionary describes him as "the keenest thinker and boldest theologian of the 12th Century".
