Moderat are an electronic music group originating in Berlin, Germany between Sascha Ring, also known as Apparat, and Modeselektor members Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary. The band has released three studio albums to date, their most recent being III, released on April 1, 2016. The group was voted "The #1 Live Act of the Year" in 2009 by the readers of the online electronic music magazine Resident Advisor.