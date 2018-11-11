ModeratFormed 2002
Moderat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br59t.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7754905b-8bf7-48e2-935a-03d566fec464
Moderat Biography (Wikipedia)
Moderat are an electronic music group originating in Berlin, Germany between Sascha Ring, also known as Apparat, and Modeselektor members Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary. The band has released three studio albums to date, their most recent being III, released on April 1, 2016. The group was voted "The #1 Live Act of the Year" in 2009 by the readers of the online electronic music magazine Resident Advisor.
Moderat Tracks
Les Grandes Marches
Moderat
Les Grandes Marches
The Mark (Interlude)
Moderat
The Mark (Interlude)
Finder
Moderat
Finder
Reminder
Moderat
Reminder
Bad Kingdom (DJ Koze Remix)
Moderat
Bad Kingdom (DJ Koze Remix)
Damage Done
Moderat
Damage Done
Eating Hooks (Sirusmo Remix)
Moderat
Eating Hooks (Sirusmo Remix)
Bad Kingdom
Moderat
Bad Kingdom
Therapy
Moderat
Therapy
A New Error
Moderat
A New Error
Bad Kingdom (Glastonbury, 25 June 2017)
Moderat
Bad Kingdom (Glastonbury, 25 June 2017)
Reminder (Glastonbury, 25 June 2017)
Moderat
Reminder (Glastonbury, 25 June 2017)
Rusty Nails (Glastonbury, 25 June 2017)
Moderat
Rusty Nails (Glastonbury, 25 June 2017)
Intruder
Moderat
Intruder
Bad Kingdom (Acapella)
Moderat
Bad Kingdom (Acapella)
Running
Moderat
Running
Last Time (Moderat Remix)
Moderat
Last Time (Moderat Remix)
Gita
Moderat
Gita
Eating Hooks
Moderat
Eating Hooks
Running (Âme Remix)
Moderat
Running (Âme Remix)
Eating Hooks (Siriusmo Remix - Solomun Edit)
Moderat
Eating Hooks (Siriusmo Remix - Solomun Edit)
Running (Tale Of Us Remix)
Moderat
Running (Tale Of Us Remix)
Bad Kingdom (DJ Koze Remix) SILENT TAKE
Moderat
Bad Kingdom (DJ Koze Remix) SILENT TAKE
