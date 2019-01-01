The Night WritersAka Frankie Knuckles, house. Born 18 January 1955. Died 31 March 2014
The Night Writers
1955-01-18
Frankie Warren Knuckles Jr. (January 18, 1955 – March 31, 2014), was an American DJ, record producer and remixer.
He played an important role in developing and popularizing house music in Chicago during the 1980s, when the genre was in its infancy. In 1997, Knuckles won the Grammy Award for Remixer of the Year, Non-Classical. Due to his importance in the development of the genre, Knuckles was often known as "The Godfather of House Music."
Let The Music Use You
The Night Writers
Let The Music Use You
Let The Music (Use You)
Frankie Knuckles
Let The Music (Use You)
