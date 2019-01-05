Sophie Xeon (born 17 September 1986), known mononymously as Sophie (stylised as SOPHIE), is a Scottish record producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ. Xeon is known for her synthesised and "hyperkinetic" take on pop music, and came to prominence with singles such as "Bipp" (2013) and "Lemonade" (2014). Her compilation Product was released in 2015, and the debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides followed in 2018. The latter earned her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Xeon has worked closely with artists from the PC Music label, including A.G. Cook and GFOTY, and has produced for acts such as Madonna, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Let's Eat Grandma, and Namie Amuro.