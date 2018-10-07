Constant LambertBorn 23 August 1905. Died 21 August 1951
Constant Lambert
1905-08-23
Constant Lambert Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Constant Lambert (23 August 1905 – 21 August 1951) was a British composer, conductor, and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Constant Lambert Performances & Interviews
Featured Works
Constant Lambert Tracks
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Choir
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Constant Lambert
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Constant Lambert
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Prize Fight
Constant Lambert
Prize Fight
Prize Fight
Aubade héroïque
Constant Lambert
Aubade héroïque
Aubade héroïque
Horoscope - ballet
Constant Lambert
Horoscope - ballet
Horoscope - ballet
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
King Pest (from Summers Last Will and testament) (extract)
Constant Lambert
King Pest (from Summers Last Will and testament) (extract)
King Pest (from Summers Last Will and testament) (extract)
The Rio Grande
English Northern Philharmonia; David Lloyd-Jones & Constant Lambert
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Horoscope: Invocation to the Moon and Finale
Constant Lambert
Horoscope: Invocation to the Moon and Finale
Horoscope: Invocation to the Moon and Finale
Invocation to the Moon and finale from Horoscope
Constant Lambert
Invocation to the Moon and finale from Horoscope
Invocation to the Moon and finale from Horoscope
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Romeo and Juliet (first tableau)
Constant Lambert
Romeo and Juliet (first tableau)
Romeo and Juliet (first tableau)
Valse for the Gemini
Constant Lambert
Valse for the Gemini
Valse for the Gemini
Finale, from ballet Romeo and Juliet
Constant Lambert
Finale, from ballet Romeo and Juliet
Finale, from ballet Romeo and Juliet
Anna Karenina - music from the film
Constant Lambert
Anna Karenina - music from the film
Anna Karenina - music from the film
Horoscope
Constant Lambert
Horoscope
Dante Sonata
Constant Lambert
Dante Sonata
Anna Karenina - suite from the film music
Constant Lambert
Anna Karenina - suite from the film music
Anna Karenina - suite from the film music
Elegiac Blues
Constant Lambert
Elegiac Blues
Elegiac Blues
Concerto for piano and 9 instruments: Cadenza
Constant Lambert
Concerto for piano and 9 instruments: Cadenza
Concerto for piano and 9 instruments: Cadenza
Dance for the Followers of Leo from Horoscope
Constant Lambert
Dance for the Followers of Leo from Horoscope
Prize Fight (a Boxing Piece)
Constant Lambert
Prize Fight (a Boxing Piece)
Prize Fight (a Boxing Piece)
Music for the film "Anna Karenin" (excerpt)
Constant Lambert
Music for the film "Anna Karenin" (excerpt)
Prize fight - ballet [1924, rev.1927]
Constant Lambert
Prize fight - ballet [1924, rev.1927]
Anna Karenina - suite from the film music
Constant Lambert
Anna Karenina - suite from the film music
Suite from Anna Karenina (1948) - Main titles and opening scene
Constant Lambert
Suite from Anna Karenina (1948) - Main titles and opening scene
Anna Karenina (Suite from the 1948 film)
Constant Lambert
Anna Karenina (Suite from the 1948 film)
Anna Karenina (Suite from the 1948 film)
Horoscope: Valse for the Gemini
Constant Lambert
Horoscope: Valse for the Gemini
Horoscope: Valse for the Gemini
Intrata from Summer's Last Will and Testament
Constant Lambert
Intrata from Summer's Last Will and Testament
Concerto for piano [1924]
Constant Lambert
Concerto for piano [1924]
Concerto for piano [1924]
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert Links
