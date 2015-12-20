Barbara DennerleinBorn 25 September 1964
Barbara Dennerlein
1964-09-25
Barbara Dennerlein Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Dennerlein (born 25 September 1964 in Munich) is a German jazz organist. She has achieved particular critical acclaim for using the bass pedalboard on a Hammond organ, and for integrating synthesizer sounds onto the instrument, and was described by critic Ron Wynn as "the most interesting jazz organist to emerge during the 1980s."
Oh Tannenbaum
Barbara Dennerlein
Oh Tannenbaum
Oh Tannenbaum
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Barbara Dennerlein
Ain't Misbehavin'
Ain't Misbehavin'
Last played on
Sweet Poison
Barbara Dennerlein
Sweet Poison
Sweet Poison
Last played on
Outhipped
Barbara Dennerlein
Outhipped
Outhipped
Last played on
Funkish
Barbara Dennerlein
Funkish
Funkish
Last played on
