The Moody Blues Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moody Blues are an English rock band formed in Birmingham in 1964, initially consisting of keyboardist Mike Pinder, multi-instrumentalist Ray Thomas, guitarist Denny Laine, drummer Graeme Edge, and bassist Clint Warwick.
The Moody Blues first came to prominence playing rhythm and blues music. After some early line-up changes, the band settled on a line-up of Pinder, Thomas, Edge, guitarist Justin Hayward and bassist John Lodge, which would stay together for most of the band's "classic era" through the late 1960s to the early 1970s. Their second album, Days of Future Passed, which was released in 1967, was a fusion of rock with classical music and established the band as pioneers in the development of art rock and progressive rock. The album has been described as a "landmark" and "one of the first successful concept albums".
The Moody Blues' most successful singles include "Go Now", "Nights in White Satin", "Tuesday Afternoon", "Question" and "Your Wildest Dreams". The band has sold 70 million albums worldwide, which includes 18 platinum and gold LP's. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.
Justin Hayward is inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Mike Pinder & Graeme Edge - The Moody Blues
The Moody Blues Tracks
Go Now
Question
I Know You're Out There Somewhere
Lovely to See You
In The Quiet Of Christmas Morning
For My Lady
Ride My See-Saw
