Ultimate SpinachFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Ultimate Spinach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7741506a-d2dc-4863-85b4-3f3b8a549616
Ultimate Spinach Biography (Wikipedia)
Ultimate Spinach was an American psychedelic rock band from Boston, Massachusetts which was formed in 1967. In terms of style and national recognition, the band was one of the most prominent musical acts to emerge from the "Bosstown Sound", which was a regional attempt to compete with the San Francisco Sound. During the group's existence, they released three albums, with their self-titled debut the most commercially successful.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ultimate Spinach Tracks
Sort by
Visions of Your Reality
Ultimate Spinach
Visions of Your Reality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Visions of Your Reality
Last played on
Fifth Horseman Of The Apocalypse
Ultimate Spinach
Fifth Horseman Of The Apocalypse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacrifice of the moon
Ultimate Spinach
Sacrifice of the moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacrifice of the moon
Last played on
(Ballad Of) The Hip Death Goddess
Ultimate Spinach
(Ballad Of) The Hip Death Goddess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Ballad Of) The Hip Death Goddess
Last played on
Mind Flowers
Ultimate Spinach
Mind Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Flowers
Last played on
Ultimate Spinach Links
Back to artist