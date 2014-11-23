Xian Xinghai or Sinn Sing Hoi (Chinese: 冼星海; pinyin: Xiǎn Xīnghăi; Wade–Giles: Hsien Hsing-hai; 13 June 1905 – 30 October 1945) was one of the earliest generation of Chinese composers influenced by western classical music and has influenced generations of Chinese musicians. He composed in all the major musical forms (two symphonies, a violin concerto, four large scale choral works, nearly 300 songs and an opera), and is best known for the Yellow River Cantata upon which the Yellow River Concerto for piano and orchestra is based.