Xian XinghaiBorn 13 June 1905. Died 30 October 1945
Xian Xinghai Biography (Wikipedia)
Xian Xinghai or Sinn Sing Hoi (Chinese: 冼星海; pinyin: Xiǎn Xīnghăi; Wade–Giles: Hsien Hsing-hai; 13 June 1905 – 30 October 1945) was one of the earliest generation of Chinese composers influenced by western classical music and has influenced generations of Chinese musicians. He composed in all the major musical forms (two symphonies, a violin concerto, four large scale choral works, nearly 300 songs and an opera), and is best known for the Yellow River Cantata upon which the Yellow River Concerto for piano and orchestra is based.
Xian Xinghai Tracks
Yellow River Concerto
Yellow River Concerto
Yellow River Cantata
Yellow River Cantata
Yellow River Concerto
Yellow River Concerto
Yellow River concerto for piano and orchestra
The Yellow River in Wrath from the Yellow River Piano Concerto
Lang Lang
The Yellow River in Wrath from the Yellow River Piano Concerto
The Yellow River in Wrath from the Yellow River Piano Concerto
