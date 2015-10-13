Holly LerskiBorn 13 November 1969
Holly Lerski
1969-11-13
Holly Lerski Biography (Wikipedia)
Holly Lerski (born Holly Elmhirst, 13 November 1969) is an English singer and songwriter known both for her work with Angelou (band) and for her solo career.
Holly Lerski Tracks
Inkblot
Wooden House
Oh Atoms, Oh Molecules
My Love
