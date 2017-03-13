Christopher Scott Greenwood (born July 19, 1979), known by his stage name Manafest, is a Canadian Christian rapper and rock artist from Pickering, Ontario, Canada. He has won multiple awards for the GMA Canada Covenant Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and Juno Awards. Signed for a decade with BEC Recordings, Manafest became independent in 2015 and continues to write and record music.

When asked about the meaning of his stage name, Greenwood stated "it means to be a light in a dark place because when anything is made Manifest it's because it's been exposed by the light. I've always wanted my music to be encouraging and shine light or my perspective on life."