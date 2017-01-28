Every Mother's Son was an American sunshine pop band formed in New York City, New York, in 1966. Coming from a folk rock background situated in Greenwich Village, the group utilized its clean-cut image to score their only Top 40 hit "Come On Down to My Boat" in 1967. Following their brief, but immense, commercial success, Every Mother's Son achieved lesser fortunes with songs such as "Put Your Mind at Ease" and "Pony with the Golden Mane", and recorded two studio albums before disbanding in 1968.