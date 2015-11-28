A.W.Born 13 April 1987
A.W.
1987-04-13
A.W. Biography (Wikipedia)
A.W. Weiss (born Allison Amling Weiss, April 13, 1987) is a Los Angeles-based indie pop singer, songwriter and performer who makes music under the moniker of A.W. They have released two full-length albums and several EPs. Their third LP was released on October 2, 2015 through SideOneDummy Records.
Imagination (Weiss Remix)
Gorgon City
Imagination (Weiss Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049zymp.jpglink
Imagination (Weiss Remix)
Last played on
Raise Your Weapon (Weiss Remix)
deadmau5
Raise Your Weapon (Weiss Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscg.jpglink
Raise Your Weapon (Weiss Remix)
Last played on
You + Me + Alcohol
A.W.
You + Me + Alcohol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You + Me + Alcohol
Last played on
Boston (The End Part 2)
A.W.
Boston (The End Part 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boston (The End Part 2)
Last played on
Fingers Crossed
A.W.
Fingers Crossed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fingers Crossed
Last played on
