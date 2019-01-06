Larry Sanders, better known by his stage name L.V. (which stands for "Large Variety"), is an American R&B singer. He is best known for his collaboration with rapper Coolio on the single, "Gangsta's Paradise", and has been featured on multiple soundtracks since then. Having released two solo albums to date, he was also a member of the gangsta rap group South Central Cartel since their beginning, usually singing the vocals and chorus.