Lady G Biography (Wikipedia)
Lady G, born 7 May 1968 as Janice Fyffe, is a female dancehall and reggae deejay. She is best known for her song "Man a Bad Man" from the film Third World Cop. She is known all over the world and has a firm fan base. Lady G other songs include "Nuff Respect", "Round Table Talk" (with her mentor Papa San), "Certain Friends" and "Breeze Off". She records on the label Greensleeves.
Lady G has performed at Europe's biggest reggae festival, Summerjam, in 2001.
Lady G has recently toured the United States with Buju Banton.
Lady G Tracks
Girls Like Us (Dreem Teem v Roska Extended Dub) (feat. Crissy D)
The B‐15 Project
Girls Like Us (Dreem Teem v Roska Extended Dub) (feat. Crissy D)
Girls Like Us (Dreem Teem v Roska Extended Dub) (feat. Crissy D)
Girls Like Us
The B‐15 Project
Girls Like Us
Girls Like Us
Girls Like Us (Cameo & Myles Remix) (feat. Crissy D)
The B‐15 Project
Girls Like Us (Cameo & Myles Remix) (feat. Crissy D)
Girls Like Us (Cameo & Myles Remix) (feat. Crissy D)
Girls Like Us (feat. Crissy D & Lady G)
The B‐15 Project
Girls Like Us (feat. Crissy D & Lady G)
Girls Like Us (feat. Crissy D & Lady G)
My Man
Lady G
My Man
My Man
Nuff Respect (King Turbo Dub)
Lady G
Nuff Respect (King Turbo Dub)
Nuff Respect (King Turbo Dub)
Girls Like This (Sam Interface and Zed Bias Re-Rub)
Chrissy
Girls Like This (Sam Interface and Zed Bias Re-Rub)
Girls Like This (Sam Interface and Zed Bias Re-Rub)
Certain Friends
Lady G
Certain Friends
Certain Friends
