Lady G, born 7 May 1968 as Janice Fyffe, is a female dancehall and reggae deejay. She is best known for her song "Man a Bad Man" from the film Third World Cop. She is known all over the world and has a firm fan base. Lady G other songs include "Nuff Respect", "Round Table Talk" (with her mentor Papa San), "Certain Friends" and "Breeze Off". She records on the label Greensleeves.

Lady G has performed at Europe's biggest reggae festival, Summerjam, in 2001.

Lady G has recently toured the United States with Buju Banton.