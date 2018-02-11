JMSN
JMSN Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Berishaj, better known by his stage name JMSN (pronounced Jameson), is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, as well as a multi-instrumentalist, music engineer, and mixer, from Eastpointe, Michigan. JMSN's debut album, Priscilla, was released in 2012; he wrote and produced the album by himself, and directed the music videos accompanying its release.
JMSN Tracks
So Badly
So Badly
Alone
Alone
Where Do U Go
Where Do U Go
Drinkin'
Drinkin'
Cruel Intentions (Radio 1Xtra Session, 2nd Nov 2016)
Hypnotized (Radio 1Xtra Session, 2nd Nov 2016)
Most Of All (Radio 1Xtra Session, 2nd Nov 2016)
Most Of All (Jamz Supernova Radio 1Xtra Session, 2nd Nov 2016)
It is. / Power (Radio 1Xtra Session, 2nd Nov 2016)
Love Again (feat. JMSN & Sango)
Love Again (feat. JMSN & Sango)
Hypnotized
Hypnotized
Most Of All
Most Of All
Power
Power
Cruel Intentions (Remix) (feat. Snoh Aalegra)
Cruel Intentions (Remix) (feat. Snoh Aalegra)
Cruel Intentions (Short)
Cruel Intentions (Short)
Cruel Intetions
Cruel Intetions
Stay Tough (feat. JMSN & Elhae)
Stay Tough (feat. JMSN & Elhae)
Love Again (feat. JMSN & Sango)
Love Again (feat. JMSN & Sango)
Fast Life (feat. JMSN)
Fast Life (feat. JMSN)
