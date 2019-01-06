Sara Lynn Evans (born February 5, 1971) is an American country music singer and songwriter.

Evans has released eight studio albums: Three Chords and the Truth (1997), No Place That Far (1998), Born to Fly (2000), Restless (2003), Real Fine Place (2005), Stronger (2011), Slow Me Down (2014), Words (2017), plus one Christmas album, At Christmas (2014). Our of all her albums, Born to Fly is her best-selling one, with a 2x-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for shipments of two million copies. She has charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts; while none of the singles from her debut album made Top 40 there, she had her first major hit in late 1998-early 1999 with "No Place That Far", the second single from the album of the same name, which went to number one. Four additional singles of hers have reached number one as well: "Born to Fly" (2000-2001), "Suds in the Bucket" (2004), "A Real Fine Place to Start" (2005), and "A Little Bit Stronger" (2010-2011), plus four more that have reached the Top 10. Several of her singles have also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, where she has seven Top 40 entries. Evans has also won one award each from Billboard, the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI), and a Dove Award.