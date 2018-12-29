The Nat King Cole TrioFormed 1937. Disbanded 1950
The Nat King Cole Trio
1937
The Nat King Cole Trio Tracks
I Wanna Be A Friend Of Yours
The Nat King Cole Trio
I Wanna Be A Friend Of Yours
I Wanna Be A Friend Of Yours
All I Want For Christmas (MJ Cole Remix)
The Nat King Cole Trio
All I Want For Christmas (MJ Cole Remix)
The Christmas Song
The Nat King Cole Trio
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Yes Sir That's My Baby
The Nat King Cole Trio
Yes Sir That's My Baby
Yes Sir That's My Baby
Mona Lisa
The Nat King Cole Trio
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa
Orange Coloured Sky
The Nat King Cole Trio
Orange Coloured Sky
Orange Coloured Sky
Jumpin' At Capitol
The Nat King Cole Trio
Jumpin' At Capitol
Jumpin' At Capitol
Scotchin' With The Soda
The Nat King Cole Trio
Scotchin' With The Soda
Scotchin' With The Soda
Straighten Up And Fly Right
The Nat King Cole Trio
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Straighten Up And Fly Right
(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
The Nat King Cole Trio
(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
How Deep Is The Ocean
The Nat King Cole Trio
How Deep Is The Ocean
How Deep Is The Ocean
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
The Nat King Cole Trio
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Body And Soul
The Nat King Cole Trio
Body And Soul
Body And Soul
Save The Bones For Henry Jones
The Nat King Cole Trio
Save The Bones For Henry Jones
Save The Bones For Henry Jones
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
The Nat King Cole Trio
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Sweet Lorraine
The Nat King Cole Trio
Sweet Lorraine
Sweet Lorraine
What Is This Thing Called Love?
The Nat King Cole Trio
What Is This Thing Called Love?
What Is This Thing Called Love?
It's Only A Paper Moon
The Nat King Cole Trio
It's Only A Paper Moon
It's Only A Paper Moon
Caravan
The Nat King Cole Trio
Caravan
Caravan
This Is My Night To Dream
The Nat King Cole Trio
This Is My Night To Dream
This Is My Night To Dream
Sweet Lorraine
Nat King Cole
Sweet Lorraine
Sweet Lorraine
Don't Blame Me
The Nat King Cole Trio
Don't Blame Me
Don't Blame Me
Lush Life (Cee Lo Remix)
The Nat King Cole Trio
Lush Life (Cee Lo Remix)
Embraceable You
The Nat King Cole Trio
Embraceable You
Embraceable You
I Love You For Sentimental Reasons
The Nat King Cole Trio
I Love You For Sentimental Reasons
I Love You For Sentimental Reasons
Let's Spring One
The Nat King Cole Trio
Let's Spring One
Let's Spring One
Its Only A Paper Moon
Nat King Cole
Its Only A Paper Moon
Its Only A Paper Moon
Poor Butterfly
The Nat King Cole Trio
Poor Butterfly
Poor Butterfly
I Like To Riff
The Nat King Cole Trio
I Like To Riff
I Like To Riff
