The Sheer is a Dutch band playing pop and melodic rock music.
They had some success with the single Right Now and the debut album The Keyword Is Excitement! in their home country, both produced by Daniel Presley. Their third single entitled "The Girl That Lost Her Mind" came in at #40 in the Dutch Top 40. In 2004, the band won the prestigious Zilveren Harp (Silver Harp) for their contribution and promise to the Dutch Pop Culture.
