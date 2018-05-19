Sol KaplanBorn 19 April 1919
Sol Kaplan
1919-04-19
Sol Kaplan Tracks
THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD (1965): "Theme"
The Victors (1963) - Overture
Orchestra
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
Orchestra
The Spy Who Came In From the Cold
The Rock Slide / Beam Up / The Evil Kirk
Performer
