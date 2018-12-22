Mike FinniganKeyboardist. Born 26 April 1945
Mike Finnigan
1945-04-26
Mike Finnigan Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Kelly "Mike" Finnigan (April 26, 1945, Troy, Ohio, United States) is an American keyboard player and vocalist, his speciality being the B3 Hammond Organ.
