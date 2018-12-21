Alejandro FernándezMexican singer. Born 24 April 1971
Alejandro Fernández
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/772a8360-e81e-4647-92e2-195c19efddad
Alejandro Fernández Biography (Wikipedia)
Alejandro Fernández Abarca (born 24 April 1971) is a Mexican singer.
Nicknamed as "El Potrillo" (The Colt) by the media and his fans, he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Alejandro is the son of the ranchero singer Vicente Fernández. He originally specialized in traditional, earthy forms of Mexican folk music, such as mariachi and ranchera, until he branched out into pop music with great success.
Over the course of his career, he has been awarded two Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
