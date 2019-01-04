Clams CasinoSongwriter/producer Michael Volpe. Born 12 May 1987
Clams Casino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5w8.jpg
1987-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/772a0eb3-fe31-4a08-b583-690296f44900
Clams Casino Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Volpe (born May 12, 1987), known professionally as Clams Casino, is an American record producer and songwriter from Nutley, New Jersey. Volpe is currently signed to Columbia Records and Sony Music. He has produced tracks for artists such as ASAP Rocky, Lil B, Vince Staples, Joji, and Mac Miller and has also remixed works by Big K.R.I.T., Washed Out, and Lana Del Rey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clams Casino Tracks
Say Your Prayers (Coco Bryce Rework)
Clams Casino
Say Your Prayers (Coco Bryce Rework)
Say Your Prayers (Coco Bryce Rework)
Last played on
Pounce
Flohio
Pounce
Pounce
Can't Get Over You (feat. Clams Casino)
Joji
Can't Get Over You (feat. Clams Casino)
Can't Get Over You (feat. Clams Casino)
Last played on
Realist Alive
Clams Casino
Realist Alive
Realist Alive
Last played on
Blast
Clams Casino
Blast
Blast
Last played on
Surf
Clams Casino
Surf
Surf
Last played on
Elastic Heart Instrumental
Clams Casino
Elastic Heart Instrumental
Elastic Heart Instrumental
Last played on
Uncle
Clams Casino
Uncle
Uncle
Last played on
Wavey
Clams Casino
Wavey
Wavey
Last played on
I'm God (San Holo Edit)
Clams Casino
I'm God (San Holo Edit)
I'm God (San Holo Edit)
Last played on
Stem/Long Stem
DJ Shadow
Stem/Long Stem
Stem/Long Stem
Last played on
Natural
Clams Casino
Natural
Natural
Last played on
All Nite (feat. Vince Staples)
Clams Casino
All Nite (feat. Vince Staples)
All Nite (feat. Vince Staples)
Last played on
Witness (feat. Lil B)
Clams Casino
Witness (feat. Lil B)
Witness (feat. Lil B)
Thanks To You (feat. Sam Dew)
Clams Casino
Thanks To You (feat. Sam Dew)
Thanks To You (feat. Sam Dew)
Be Somebody (feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B)
Clams Casino
Be Somebody (feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B)
Be Somebody (feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B)
Level 1
Clams Casino
Level 1
Level 1
A Breath Away (feat. Kelela)
Clams Casino
A Breath Away (feat. Kelela)
A Breath Away (feat. Kelela)
Last played on
Time
Clams Casino
Time
Time
Last played on
Gorilla
Clams Casino
Gorilla
Gorilla
Last played on
Treetop
Clams Casino
Treetop
Treetop
Last played on
Thanks To You (Instrumental)
Clams Casino
Thanks To You (Instrumental)
Thanks To You (Instrumental)
Last played on
Never Understand (Instrumental)
Clams Casino
Never Understand (Instrumental)
Never Understand (Instrumental)
Last played on
Illest Alive
Clams Casino
Illest Alive
Illest Alive
Last played on
'Ghost In A Kiss' feat. Samuel T. Herring
Clams Casino
'Ghost In A Kiss' feat. Samuel T. Herring
'Ghost In A Kiss' feat. Samuel T. Herring
Last played on
