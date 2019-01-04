Michael Volpe (born May 12, 1987), known professionally as Clams Casino, is an American record producer and songwriter from Nutley, New Jersey. Volpe is currently signed to Columbia Records and Sony Music. He has produced tracks for artists such as ASAP Rocky, Lil B, Vince Staples, Joji, and Mac Miller and has also remixed works by Big K.R.I.T., Washed Out, and Lana Del Rey.