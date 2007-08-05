Paul RutherfordJazz trombonist. Born 29 February 1940. Died 5 August 2007
Paul Rutherford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxbb.jpg
1940-02-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7728e98a-6556-4c38-b39f-6b8faa2b1dc9
Paul Rutherford Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul William Rutherford (29 February 1940 – 5 August 2007) was an English free improvising trombonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Rutherford Tracks
Sort by
Paul Rutherford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist