Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch was an American hip-hop group led by Mark Wahlberg. The Funky Bunch consisted of Wahlberg (alias Marky Mark), Scott Ross (alias Scottie Gee), Hector Barros (alias Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancey (alias DJ-T), and Anthony Thomas (alias Ashey Ace). The group's best known song is "Good Vibrations", which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.