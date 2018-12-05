Marky Mark and The Funky BunchFormed 1991. Disbanded 1993
Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
1991
Biography (Wikipedia)
Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch was an American hip-hop group led by Mark Wahlberg. The Funky Bunch consisted of Wahlberg (alias Marky Mark), Scott Ross (alias Scottie Gee), Hector Barros (alias Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancey (alias DJ-T), and Anthony Thomas (alias Ashey Ace). The group's best known song is "Good Vibrations", which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.
Tracks
Good Vibrations (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
Good Vibrations (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Good Vibrations (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Last played on
Marky Mark Is Here
Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
Marky Mark Is Here
Marky Mark Is Here
Last played on
Good Vibrations
Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
Good Vibrations
Good Vibrations
Last played on
