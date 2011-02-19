Kottarashky (Bulgarian: Котарашки) (born Nikola Gruev (Bulgarian: Никола Груев), 4 September 1979) is a musician and composer who fuses authentic recordings taken in his native Bulgaria, with electronic music, hip hop, jazz and many other music genres. He personally defines his style as “Balkan psychedelic”, but the critics consider him as a phenomenon in the balkan beat wave due to his original approach in creating music. In November 2009 the German label Asphalt Tango Records released Kottarashky’s debut album “Opa Hey”. A few months later he founded the band Kottarashky & The Rain Dogs. In 2012 they released together his second album “Demoni” under the same label.