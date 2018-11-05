Mohammed Abd el-Wahhab (Arabic: محمد عبد الوهاب‎, Egyptian Arabic: عبد الوهـاب Abd El-Wahhab) , also transliterated Mohamed Abdel Wahab (March 13, 1902 – May 4, 1991) was a prominent 20th-century Egyptian singer and composer.

He's best known for his Romantic and Egyptian patriotic songs. He also composed "Ya Beladi" (also known as "Libya, Libya, Libya") the National anthem of Libya used by the Kingdom of Libya from 1951 to 1969 and again by the post-Gaddafi transitional government in 2011. He also composed the national anthem of Tunisia, "Humat al-Hima" as well as the United Arab Emirates national anthem "Ishy Bilady" and many Egyptian nationalist songs like "Ya Masr tam El-Hanna", "Hay Ala El-Falah", "Masr Nadetna falbena El-nedaa", "Oulo le Masr", "Hob El-watan Fard Alyi", "Sout El-Gamaheer", "Ya Nessmet El-Horria", "Sawae'd men Beladi".