DC Talk (stylized as dc Talk) is a Christian rap and rock trio. The group was formed at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1987 by Toby McKeehan, Michael Tait, and Kevin Max Smith. They released five major studio albums together: DC Talk (1989), Nu Thang (1990), Free at Last (1992), Jesus Freak (1995), and Supernatural (1998). In 2002, the Encyclopedia of Contemporary Christian Music called DC Talk "the most popular overtly Christian act of all time."

In 2001, the group released an EP titled Solo, which contained two solo songs from each member. Since that time, DC Talk has been on an indefinite hiatus, and the three band members all have led solo careers. They performed and recorded individual songs together several times during the 2000s, although the group never officially reunited or disbanded.

The group's musical style evolved significantly throughout its career. Its first two releases, DC Talk and Nu Thang, were of the hip hop genre. DC Talk's third album, Free at Last, also mainly took influence from the hip hop style, although the group's music began taking on a rock sound. The trio's last two albums, Jesus Freak and Supernatural, were predominantly pop rock.