Andy GriffithBorn 1 June 1926. Died 3 July 2012
Andy Griffith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/771bd654-80dd-44a0-bb77-5e09947c9082
Andy Griffith Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Samuel Griffith (June 1, 1926 – July 3, 2012) was an American actor, comedian, television producer, Southern gospel singer, and writer, whose career spanned seven decades of music and television.
Known for his southern drawl, his characters with a folksy-friendly personality, and his gruff, gregarious voice, Griffith was a Tony Award nominee for two roles, and gained prominence in the starring role in director Elia Kazan's film A Face in the Crowd (1957) before he became better known for his television roles, playing the lead roles of Andy Taylor in the sitcom The Andy Griffith Show (1960–1968) and Ben Matlock in the legal drama Matlock (1986–1995).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Griffith Tracks
Sort by
From Clare to Here
Andy Griffith
From Clare to Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Clare to Here
Last played on
What It Was, Was Football
Andy Griffith
What It Was, Was Football
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Yourself Comfortable
Andy Griffith
Make Yourself Comfortable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Yourself Comfortable
Last played on
Andy Griffith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist